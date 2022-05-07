Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

VMEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -19.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $9,110,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $5,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

