Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Shares Down 3.4%

Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 2,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14.

Get Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.26% of Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.