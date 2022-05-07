Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has been assigned a €49.00 ($51.58) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.00) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($72.63) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.28 ($63.45).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €34.26 ($36.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.29. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €33.95 ($35.74) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51.

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.