Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €49.00 ($51.58) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.00) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($72.63) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.28 ($63.45).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €34.26 ($36.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.29. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €33.95 ($35.74) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

