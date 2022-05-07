Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €58.40 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €58.40 ($61.47) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.28 ($63.45).

VNA stock opened at €34.26 ($36.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €33.95 ($35.74) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($64.17).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

