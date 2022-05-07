Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €58.40 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has been given a €58.40 ($61.47) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.28 ($63.45).

VNA stock opened at €34.26 ($36.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €33.95 ($35.74) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($64.17).

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.