Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €63.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has been given a €63.50 ($66.84) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.35% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.00) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($72.63) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.28 ($63.45).

Vonovia stock opened at €34.26 ($36.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.29. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €33.95 ($35.74) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73.

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

