Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €69.00 ($72.63) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.28 ($63.45).

ETR:VNA opened at €34.26 ($36.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.20 and a 200-day moving average of €47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €33.95 ($35.74) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

