Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €53.00 by Barclays

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($72.63) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.28 ($63.45).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock opened at €34.26 ($36.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Vonovia has a one year low of €33.95 ($35.74) and a one year high of €60.96 ($64.17). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €42.20 and a 200-day moving average of €47.29.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.