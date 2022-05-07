Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €57.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) received a €57.00 ($60.00) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on Vonovia in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.28 ($63.45).

VNA stock opened at €34.26 ($36.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.29. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €33.95 ($35.74) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($64.17).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

