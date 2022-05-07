Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €62.00 by UBS Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($65.26) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.28 ($63.45).

VNA opened at €34.26 ($36.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €33.95 ($35.74) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($64.17). The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

