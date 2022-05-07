Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Vontier worth $44,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 73.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

