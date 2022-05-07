Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $2.06. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $9.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

