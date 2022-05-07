W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading 0.9% Higher

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.30 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 92.30 ($1.15). 1,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 190,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.14).

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.A.G payment solutions from GBX 175 ($2.19) to GBX 170 ($2.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.94. The firm has a market cap of £635.86 million and a P/E ratio of 71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.26.

W.A.G payment solutions plc provides payment solutions in Europe and internationally. Its payment solutions comprise energy payments through pre-pay or post-pay fuel cards and toll payments for fleets of professional transport and forwarding companies. The company also provides mobility solutions, such as tax refund, telematics, smart navigation apps, and other adjacent services.

