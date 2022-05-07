Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,720,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after purchasing an additional 240,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,045,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $29.14 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

WMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

