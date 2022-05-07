Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.29.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $256.68 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.50 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

