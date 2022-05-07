Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.84 for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $124.20 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

