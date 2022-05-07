Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS.

COOP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,175,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,412,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,389,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

