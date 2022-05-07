Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WDO. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.04.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDO opened at C$13.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$9.03 and a 12-month high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$85.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total transaction of C$145,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$873,518.73. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$174,346.60. Insiders have sold a total of 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363 over the last ninety days.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.