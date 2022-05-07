Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Set at C$3.25 by Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.25 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of WEF opened at C$2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.82 million and a PE ratio of 3.64. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.04.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$327.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

