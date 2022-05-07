Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Set at C$3.25 by Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.25 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of WEF opened at C$2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.82 million and a PE ratio of 3.64. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.04.
About Western Forest Products (Get Rating)
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
