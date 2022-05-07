Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of WTE opened at C$33.48 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$16.30 and a 52-week high of C$36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.26. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

