WideOpenWest (WOW) to Release Earnings on Monday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect WideOpenWest to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. WideOpenWest has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.77.

WOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,421,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,421,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,153 shares of company stock worth $863,332. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in WideOpenWest by 287.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in WideOpenWest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in WideOpenWest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

