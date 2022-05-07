William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AGCO in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

AGCO stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $155.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AGCO by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AGCO by 30.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AGCO by 26.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in AGCO by 171.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in AGCO by 17.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

