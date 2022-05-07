Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.