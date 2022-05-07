WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Rating) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.54 and last traded at $95.23. Approximately 5,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 14,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.24.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.68.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.