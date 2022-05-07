Wrapmanager Inc. Has $8.14 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.34 and its 200 day moving average is $309.61.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

