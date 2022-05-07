WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Up 4.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 39,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 853,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.60 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

WW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut WW International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 498,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WW International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WW International by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $688.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

