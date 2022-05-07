Xperi (XPER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Xperi has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Xperi has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

In other Xperi news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 31.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPER. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

