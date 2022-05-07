Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its Q1 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.48. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $447,360.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,307 shares of company stock worth $1,169,686 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,790.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.