Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.25. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after acquiring an additional 427,812 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

