Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Post $3.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.78 and the lowest is $3.70. Ryder System posted earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $13.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $14.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

NYSE R opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.77. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,290,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,050,000 after buying an additional 125,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.