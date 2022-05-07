Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.53). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on AERI shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $6.25 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $303.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.