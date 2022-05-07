Zacks: Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) to report sales of $64.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.77 million to $66.50 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $288.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $295.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $266.40 million, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $294.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of DSX opened at $5.17 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $473.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.47%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 126.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

