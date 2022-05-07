Zacks Investment Research Downgrades freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) to Sell

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on freenet from €27.00 ($28.42) to €27.50 ($28.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on freenet to €27.50 ($28.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on freenet from €22.00 ($23.16) to €23.00 ($24.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. freenet has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

