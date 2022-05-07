Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) to Hold

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 21.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primis Financial will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primis Financial news, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. acquired 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 24,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $341,536.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,154 shares of company stock valued at $557,391 and sold 538 shares valued at $7,655. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,809,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 123.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 111,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

