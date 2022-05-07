Zacks Investment Research Lowers DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Sell

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Get DURECT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.47. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DURECT by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 691,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DURECT by 600.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,988 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in DURECT by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,925,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 275,195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in DURECT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 177,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.