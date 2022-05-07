Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($94.74) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 169.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €84.00 ($88.42) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.07 ($89.54).

Shares of ZAL opened at €33.42 ($35.18) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($52.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.57.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

