Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 184.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.07 ($89.54).

FRA ZAL opened at €33.42 ($35.18) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.57. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

