Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 187.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($88.42) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.07 ($89.54).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €33.42 ($35.18) on Thursday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company’s fifty day moving average is €45.57 and its 200 day moving average is €62.57.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

