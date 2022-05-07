Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €110.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($115.79) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 231.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.07 ($89.54).

FRA ZAL opened at €33.42 ($35.18) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($52.48). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.57.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

