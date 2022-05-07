Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €118.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €118.00 ($124.21) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 253.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($54.74) price target on Zalando in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €85.07 ($89.54).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA:ZAL opened at €33.42 ($35.18) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($52.48). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.57.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.