Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €87.00 by UBS Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 160.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €85.07 ($89.54).

Shares of ZAL opened at €33.42 ($35.18) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.57. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

