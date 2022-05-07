Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.78, but opened at $35.80. Zillow Group shares last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 90,218 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
In related news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $63,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $164,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.
About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (Z)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.