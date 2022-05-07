Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.78, but opened at $35.80. Zillow Group shares last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 90,218 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $63,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $164,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

