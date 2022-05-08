266,600 Shares in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 266,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Zurn Water Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,233,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,647,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,935,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,706,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

NYSE ZWS opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

