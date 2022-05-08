3,201 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of MXL opened at $43.27 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.