4,273 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenable by 57.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,502.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,804,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

