7,082 Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,835,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

FLNC opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Fluence Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.