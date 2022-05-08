7,132 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 10.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,044,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,846,000 after acquiring an additional 386,464 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after buying an additional 1,450,954 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 15.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,627,000 after buying an additional 421,429 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,699,000 after buying an additional 50,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,687,000 after buying an additional 284,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

