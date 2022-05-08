Actiam N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Actiam N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,391 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 109,048 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 33.3% of Actiam N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $302,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $274.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.