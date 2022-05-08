Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 508,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of ALRM opened at $57.03 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,163.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

