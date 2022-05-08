AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

MSFT stock opened at $274.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.34 and a 200-day moving average of $309.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

