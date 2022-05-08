AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $1.73 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129,473 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 279,640 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 11.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,725,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.